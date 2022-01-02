Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

