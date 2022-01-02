ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $2,914.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

