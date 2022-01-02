Biswap (BSW) Reaches Market Cap of $167.52 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $167.52 million and $12.54 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

