Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $371.04 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,223.46 or 1.00209599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01253676 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019635 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

