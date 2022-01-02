uPlexa (UPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,002.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $324,808.64 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

