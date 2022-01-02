NativeCoin (N8V) 1-Day Volume Hits $54.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $292,094.10 and $54.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00240960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00507000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00088095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

