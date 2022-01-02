PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $180,914.61 and $3,195.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PKGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.