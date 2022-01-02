Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

