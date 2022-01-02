KUN One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,001.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.47 or 0.00051885 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $48,935.19 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.16 or 0.08041516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00075428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.00 or 1.00005832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007405 BTC.

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

