AceD Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $35,043.60 and approximately $597.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

