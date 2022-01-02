Redpanda Earth Hits 24-Hour Volume of $243,340.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $243,340.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.07 or 0.08031507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.63 or 0.99933080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007385 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

