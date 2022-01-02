Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 660,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,024,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.