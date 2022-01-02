Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $121.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $124.29 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $484.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $528.65 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NDLS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 166,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,218. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.