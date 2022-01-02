Soverain (SOVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00239012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00506177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00086695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

