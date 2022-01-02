S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $85.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $340.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,064. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

