Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and GelStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 17.12% 28.39% 13.15% GelStat N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abbott Laboratories and GelStat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 2 11 0 2.85 GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $137.36, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than GelStat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of GelStat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and GelStat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $34.61 billion 7.19 $4.50 billion $4.03 34.92 GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than GelStat.

Volatility and Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelStat has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats GelStat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

About GelStat

GelStat Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes GelStat Migraine, Chews 2 Lose, All Natural Speed, and GelStat Speed. The company was founded on November 13, 1991 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

