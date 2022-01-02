$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $59.58. 3,942,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

