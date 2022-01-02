Harmony Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $330.79 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00372711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,301,950,395 coins and its circulating supply is 11,573,317,395 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

