Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce sales of $151.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.70 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. Harmonic posted sales of $131.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $503.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $124,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.76. 1,053,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,132. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

