PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,802.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,405.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.06 or 0.00945179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00262060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022695 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002861 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

