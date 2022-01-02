Observer Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $336,638.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

