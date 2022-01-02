Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.55. 3,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

