$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCII stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 436,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

