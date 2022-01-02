$132.17 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report sales of $132.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.86 million to $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $501.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $583.45 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 175,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

