Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 34,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.