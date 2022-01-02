ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECNCF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ECNCF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 40,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

