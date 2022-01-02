Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 928,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in O-I Glass by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 60,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.