Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $27.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,490. The firm has a market cap of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

