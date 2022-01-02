$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 167.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $51.85. 4,113,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

