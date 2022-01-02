Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,924,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,019.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 731,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

