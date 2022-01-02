PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $250,943.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $37.32 million and $250,943.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010683 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016775 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,933,532,894 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

