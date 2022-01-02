Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,578.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $11,578.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

