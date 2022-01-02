PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $20.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

