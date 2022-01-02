JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock remained flat at $$14.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,552. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

