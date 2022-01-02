Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $502.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

