DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.35 or 0.99952526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00319598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001926 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

