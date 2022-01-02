Pizza Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $779,961.02 and approximately $136,732.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012476 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00130046 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.94 or 0.00567841 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

