SakeToken (SAKE) Trading Up 40.7% This Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $25,529.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

