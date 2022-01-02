TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.