HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,292.18 or 0.99965855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00075068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.62 or 0.01244225 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019594 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,649,937 coins and its circulating supply is 264,514,787 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

