Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 956 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $567.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

