Crestone Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,801.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

