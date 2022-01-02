Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $79.73 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

