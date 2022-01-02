Dynamite Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $48,206.25 and approximately $105,956.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.00394915 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010855 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.14 or 0.01306610 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

