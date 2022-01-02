Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target at $15.08

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.