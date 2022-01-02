ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,020.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.09. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

