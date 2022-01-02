Graviton Market Capitalization Reaches $8.39 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Graviton has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $38,573.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviton has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00004899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.37 or 0.08026363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.01 or 0.99698547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007329 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

