LINK (LN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. LINK has a total market capitalization of $996.00 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $166.67 or 0.00353313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.37 or 0.08026363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.01 or 0.99698547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007329 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

