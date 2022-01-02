$110.82 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $110.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $413.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $462.81 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $465.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.08. 94,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

