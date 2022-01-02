Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,853 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

SBUX stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.